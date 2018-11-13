Bogdanovic tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and one rebound across 25 minutes in the Kings' 104-99 win over the Spurs on Monday.

Bogdanovic continued to up his minutes total and posted his best scoring total by far of the three games he's suited up for. The 26-year-old got a late start to his season after offseason knee surgery, and his shot had seemed unsurprisingly rusty at times over the first two games. Bogdanovic particularly showed some life from behind the arc Monday after draining just one of his first six three-point attempts across his first two games. He'll look to continue building back up to a starter's workload of minutes, at which point he'll presumably enter the first unit for the first time on the campaign.