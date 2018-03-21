Bogdanovic (hamstring) is listed as probable for Thursday's matchup with the Hawks, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

Bogdanovic sat out Monday's contest as a precautionary measure with a sore hamstring, but appears ready to rejoin the lineup following the short layoff. If cleared as expected, Bogdanovic should immediately reclaim his starting shooting guard role, which would send Buddy Hield back to the bench. Bogdanovic was a full participant in practice Wednesday, so as long as the hamstring responds positively to the increase in activity, he should be good to go against the Hawks.