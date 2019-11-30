Play

Bogdanovic is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Denver due to a hamstring issue.

Though Bogdanovic was able to finish Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, he was noted to be dealing with some hamstring tightness. The issue has persisted for some time and doesn't appear to be significant enough to force the 26-year-old to miss time, though a final decision will be made closer to tipoff.

