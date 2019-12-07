Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Probable Sunday
Bogdanovic (knee) is probable Sunday against the Mavericks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Bogdanovic has been dealing with some knee soreness, playing in just two of the past three games and averaging 21.5 minutes. It seems likely he'll play Sunday, but it's possible he'll see relatively limited minutes again.
