Bogdanovic (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the Suns, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

It looks like the rookie is set to make his NBA debut Monday night after missing the first three games of the season with a sprained ankle. He's expected to compete with both Vince Carter and Garrett Temple for minutes on the wing this season.

