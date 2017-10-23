Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Probable to play vs. Suns
Bogdanovic (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the Suns, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
It looks like the rookie is set to make his NBA debut Monday night after missing the first three games of the season with a sprained ankle. He's expected to compete with both Vince Carter and Garrett Temple for minutes on the wing this season.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out again Saturday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable Friday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Ruled out for opener Wednesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Status remains uncertain for opener•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Held out of practice Monday•
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...