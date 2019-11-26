Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Probable vs. Sixers
Bogdanovic (hamstring) is probable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Bogdanovic managed to play through the issue Monday night, so considering there hasn't been any word of a setback, expect the guard to be available off the bench again Wednesday, barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads bench with 13 points•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Upgraded to probable•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable for Monday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will play Sunday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...