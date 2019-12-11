Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Probable Wednesday
Bogdanovic (knee) is probable for Wednesday's contest against the Thunder.
Bogdanovic has been dealing with a bruised right knee, but he's appeared in each of the past three games. More information on his availability may arrive following Wednesday's morning shootaround.
