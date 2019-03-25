Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Productive on second unit
Bogdanovic finished with 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in the Lakers' 111-106 win over the Kings on Sunday.
Bogdanovic's scoring total checked in second to that of Marvin Bagley's on the second unit and third overall on the Kings for the night. It was the 26-year-old's best point tally since of March, as he's endured a rough month shooting-wise. Before Sunday's 50.0 percent showing, Bogdanovic had only hit or exceeded the mark twice during March, and he'd been under 40.0 percent in eight of 11 games overall.
