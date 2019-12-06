Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable for Friday
Bogdanovic (knee) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Spurs, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Bogdanovic missed Wednesday's clash against Portland due to a right knee injury, and his status remains in question for Friday. Trevor Ariza could see more action if Bogdanovic can't go.
