Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable for Monday
Bogdanovic's (hamstring) status is up in the air for Monday's game against the Wizards, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Bogdanovic was held out of Friday's game against the Nets, but he was able to take the court Sunday as the Kings took care of the Wizards in Washington. In that game, Bogdanovic saw 28 minutes of action off the bench and finished with 21 points on 16 field goal attempts. It doesn't appear as though Bogdanovic aggravated the injury, but coach Luke Walton said the team will wait until Monday to re-evaluate him.
