Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable for Thursday's game
Bogdanovic is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Bogdanovic missed the Kings' last three games, and it's possible he could miss a fourth straight contest. Expect his status to be updated again when a final call on his availability for Thursday's contest is made.
