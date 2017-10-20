Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable Friday
Bogdanovich (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
The rookie is still working his way back from a right ankle sprain and may miss his second game in a row Friday. More information on his availability should emerge after Friday morning's shootaround.
