Bogdanovic (hamstring) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bogdanovic has been battling a nagging left hamstring issue for the last few games, but it hasn't cost him any time. He played 22 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss to the Bulls, finishing with 11 points, three assists and and two rebounds. There's a chance the Kings could hold him out in an effort to avoid aggravating the hamstring, but final confirmation on his status likely won't come until later in the day.