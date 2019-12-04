Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable Wednesday
Bogdanovic (hamstring) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bogdanovic has been battling a nagging left hamstring issue for the last few games, but it hasn't cost him any time. He played 22 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss to the Bulls, finishing with 11 points, three assists and and two rebounds. There's a chance the Kings could hold him out in an effort to avoid aggravating the hamstring, but final confirmation on his status likely won't come until later in the day.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...