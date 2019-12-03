Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Ready to go
Bogdanovic (hamstring) is absent from the Kings' final injury report ahead of Tuesday's tilt against the Bulls, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Bogdanovic was considered probable heading into the evening, so there is no surprise that he is good to go. Look for him to resume his usual heavy workload off the bench assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...