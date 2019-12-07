Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Ready to roll
Bogdanovic (knee) has been cleared to play Friday against San Antonio, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Bogdanovic will be available for Friday's clash despite a minor knee injury. He's averaging 14.4 points and 4.6 assists over his last five contests off the bench.
