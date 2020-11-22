Bogdanovic received an offer sheet from the Hawks worth four years and $72 million, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old's market is wide open after the sign-and-trade with the Bucks fell through earlier in the week, and the Hawks are making a push to land the veteran guard. The Kings still retain the opportunity to match any offer sheet for Bogdanovic, so this may be the first of many developments.
