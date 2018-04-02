Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Red-hot shooting continues Sunday
Bogdanovic generated 15 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 31 minutes in Sunday's 84-83 win over the Lakers.
The sharpshooting Serbian was at it again, posting his fourth straight double-digit scoring effort, all contests in which he's shot well over 50.0 percent. Usage is the only factor that prevents Bogdanovic from some truly explosive lines when he's on heaters the likes of his current one, as he's taken 10 shot attempts or less in five of his last six contests.
