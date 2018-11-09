Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Resting Friday vs. Timberwolves
Bogdanovic will sit out Friday against the Timberwolves in order to rest his knee, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bogdanovic made his season debut Wednesday after recovering from offseason knee surgery. He's still not quite ready to play back-to-backs, however, and will sit out Friday's contest. Bogdanovic will presumably take the floor Saturday against the Lakers.
