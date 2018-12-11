Bogdanovic will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Bogdanovic will come off the bench in lieu of usual starter Iman Shumpert for Monday's game with the Bulls. Although the Serbian guard got the spot start on Saturday, scoring 11 points and dishing out six assists in 33 minutes, he has done most of his damage this season off the bench, managing 15.1 points, 3.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 threes in 26.2 minutes across 14 games, only two of which were starts.