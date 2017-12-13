Bogdanovic will return to a reserve role for Tuesday's tilt against the Suns, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Bogdanovic at shooting guard in place of George Hill on Sunday, but Hill is returning to the starting lineup for Monday's contest. The 25-year-old rookie recorded 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3PT, 1-2 FT), one rebound, and one assist across 30 minutes in Sunday's loss. He will presumably see his workload decrease with Hill's return.