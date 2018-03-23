Bogdanovic (hamstring) posted 11 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 18 minutes in Thursday's 105-90 win over the Hawks.

Bogdanovic looked sharp in his return from a one-game absence, but Buddy Hield ended up seeing 28 minutes in his stead, with a lot of that playing time coming when the Kings were comfortably ahead in the second half. It was a good way to ease Bogdanovic back into action, and his 66.7 percent success rate from the floor was a nice bounce-back from his three games with 35.7 percent or worse shooting prior to his injury. Given that he apparently emerged from Thursday's contest setback-free, Bogdanovic will likely be in for a bump in minutes when the Kings face off with the Celtics on Sunday.