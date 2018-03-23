Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Returns to lineup Thursday
Bogdanovic (hamstring) posted 11 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 18 minutes in Thursday's 105-90 win over the Hawks.
Bogdanovic looked sharp in his return from a one-game absence, but Buddy Hield ended up seeing 28 minutes in his stead, with a lot of that playing time coming when the Kings were comfortably ahead in the second half. It was a good way to ease Bogdanovic back into action, and his 66.7 percent success rate from the floor was a nice bounce-back from his three games with 35.7 percent or worse shooting prior to his injury. Given that he apparently emerged from Thursday's contest setback-free, Bogdanovic will likely be in for a bump in minutes when the Kings face off with the Celtics on Sunday.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will start Thursday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Probable for Thursday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Participates in practice Wednesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Ruled out Monday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Shooting struggles continue Friday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores team-high 19 in Monday's loss•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...