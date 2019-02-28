Bogdanovic will return to the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

After starting two consecutive games, Bogdanovic moved to the bench in the Kings' last game. Marvin Bagley started in his place, and will return to the bench for Bogdanovic's return. It's unclear what the Kings' starting lineup will be going forward, however they could continue to play to the matchup, meaning Bogdanovic could bounce between the starting five and a bench role.