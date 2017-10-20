Bogdanovic (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bogdanovic's rookie debut with the Kings will have to be put on hold for at least one more contest as he continues to nurse a right ankle sprain. The rookie's next chance to play will be Saturday against the Nuggets in Denver.

