Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Ruled out for opener Wednesday
Bogdanovic (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bogdanovic continues to work his way back from a sprained right ankle, but after failing to go through practice earlier this week, he's going to sit out the opener to avoid any further aggravation. His next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Mavericks, but in the meantime, look for guys like Garrett Temple, Justin Jackson and Vince Carter to potentially get more minutes off the bench.
