Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Ruled out Monday
Bogdanovic will not play Monday against the Pistons due to a sore left hamstring, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bogdanovic apparently picked up the injury during Saturday's loss to Utah, in which he played 27 minutes and finished with 12 points and two assists. The 25-year-old rookie should be considered day-to-day in advance of Thursday's game against Atlanta, and the likes of Frank Mason, Buddy Hield, Justin Jackson and Garrett Temple could each pick up a few extra minutes in his stead.
