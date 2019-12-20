Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Ruled out vs. Indiana
Bogdanovic (ankle) won't play Friday against the Pacers, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Bogdanovic will miss Friday's matchup due to a sore right ankle. Yogi Ferrell and Justin James could pick up a few extra minutes in Bogdanovic's absence.
