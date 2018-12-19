Bogdanovic (foot) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City.

A sore right foot limited Bogdanovic to just 10 minutes in Monday's blowout loss to Minnesota, and he'll now sit out Wednesday after missing shootaround in the morning. With Iman Shumpert (hip) also out, the Kings will be a bit thin in the backcourt, so expect Justin Jackson and Frank Mason to benefit.