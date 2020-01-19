Bogdanovic tallied 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes during Saturday's 123-101 loss to the Jazz.

Bogdanovic was back on the floor after missing the last six games with an ankle injury. He played only 23 minutes but managed to end with solid production. His role when the Kings are fully-healthy is anything but certain. He has the ability to put up big numbers when afforded sufficient playing time. However, he does present a tough case when looking at his value across 12-team leagues. If he was dropped, he could be worth grabbing to see how things play out over the next few games.