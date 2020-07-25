Bogdanovic collected 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt), three assists, two steals and one rebound in 21 minutes during Saturday's 131-123 loss to the Bucks.
Bogdanovic looked a little rusty offensively. However, he figures to remain a prominent part of the team's rotation as the Kings fight for a playoff spot. Bogdanovic is set to become a free agent, so he will likely be highly motivated to bring his best effort in the restart.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 27 with seven threes•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Nice two-way effort in win•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 15, swipes four•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Rough game Wednesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 23 points once again•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Goes for 23 points•