Bogdanovic collected 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt), three assists, two steals and one rebound in 21 minutes during Saturday's 131-123 loss to the Bucks.

Bogdanovic looked a little rusty offensively. However, he figures to remain a prominent part of the team's rotation as the Kings fight for a playoff spot. Bogdanovic is set to become a free agent, so he will likely be highly motivated to bring his best effort in the restart.