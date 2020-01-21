Bogdanovic had 14 points (5-15 FG, 3-11 3PT, 1-2 FT) and two assists in Monday's loss to Miami.

Bogdanovic played 23 minutes in his return to action Saturday in Utah, but he jumped up to 34 minutes Monday -- his most since Dec. 26. He struggled from the field, though Bogdanovic did chip in a steal and a block.