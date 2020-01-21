Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 14 off bench
Bogdanovic had 14 points (5-15 FG, 3-11 3PT, 1-2 FT) and two assists in Monday's loss to Miami.
Bogdanovic played 23 minutes in his return to action Saturday in Utah, but he jumped up to 34 minutes Monday -- his most since Dec. 26. He struggled from the field, though Bogdanovic did chip in a steal and a block.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 11 points in return•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Officially available Saturday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Expects to play Saturday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Won't play Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...