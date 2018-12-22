Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 14 points in Friday's win
Bogdanovic had 14 points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four assists, one rebound, and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 102-99 win over the Grizzlies.
Bogdanovic slid back into a reserve role while Iman Shumpert (hip) rejoined the starting five after missing the last three games. Nevertheless, Bogdanovic unsurprisingly still saw more minutes. The 26-year-old wing had missed the last contest due to a foot injury, so fantasy owners can breathe a sigh of relief that his absence wasn't an extended one. Bogdanovic remains a well-rounded contributor on offense, providing solid production in the scoring, assists, and three-point shooting categories.
More News
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...