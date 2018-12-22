Bogdanovic had 14 points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four assists, one rebound, and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 102-99 win over the Grizzlies.

Bogdanovic slid back into a reserve role while Iman Shumpert (hip) rejoined the starting five after missing the last three games. Nevertheless, Bogdanovic unsurprisingly still saw more minutes. The 26-year-old wing had missed the last contest due to a foot injury, so fantasy owners can breathe a sigh of relief that his absence wasn't an extended one. Bogdanovic remains a well-rounded contributor on offense, providing solid production in the scoring, assists, and three-point shooting categories.