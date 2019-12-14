Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 14 points off bench
Bogdanovic had 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt), one board and one assist in 29 minutes of a 103-101 loss to the Knicks on Friday.
Bogdanovic was especially lethal when he decided to unleash from deep in the contest, recording a season high shooting percentage from three-point range. The second year player has now scored in double figures in each of his last four games, only failing to reach that mark four times on the year as he's been a consistent scoring option for the Kings' second unit. He'll face Golden State on Sunday.
