Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 15, swipes four
Bogdanovic tallied 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and four steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 win over the Pistons.
Bogdanovic made his mark as a scorer from beyond the arc and defensively in the steals department, though he didn't contribute in any of the other categories. Bogdanovic has reached double figures in scoring in four of the last five games. However, he remains a fairly streaky player overall and spends less time with the ball in his hands these days as a starter alongside De'Aaron Fox than he did back when he was coming off the bench.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Rough game Wednesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 23 points once again•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Goes for 23 points•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads way with 23 points•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Stepping into starting role•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Chips in 19 from bench•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...