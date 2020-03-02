Bogdanovic tallied 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and four steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 win over the Pistons.

Bogdanovic made his mark as a scorer from beyond the arc and defensively in the steals department, though he didn't contribute in any of the other categories. Bogdanovic has reached double figures in scoring in four of the last five games. However, he remains a fairly streaky player overall and spends less time with the ball in his hands these days as a starter alongside De'Aaron Fox than he did back when he was coming off the bench.