Bogdanovic amassed 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, three steals and a rebound in 28 minutes Friday against Portland.

Bogdanovic followed up a disappointing season-opener with a strong performance Friday, drilling 4-of-6 three-pointers and swiping three passes in 28 minutes of run. The Serbian wing, who's averaged at least 27.8 minutes in each of his two seasons with the King's, should continue to primarily come off the bench in his third season in Sacramento, though occasional stints in the starting five wouldn't be surprising.