Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 16 points in Monday's win
Bogdanovic tallied 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 108-89 win over the Bulls.
Bogdanovic returned to a reserve role with Iman Shumpert (rest) rejoining the lineup. Nevertheless, both were among the four Kings to earn at least 30 minutes. Despite coming off the bench more often than not, Bogdanovic is clearly part of the team's core, and he will likely continue to earn plenty of minutes as the season progresses.
