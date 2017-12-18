Bogdanovic scored 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt) while adding five assists, three rebounds and a steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 108-93 loss to the Raptors.

It was the 25-year-old rookie's best scoring performance since he dropped 19 points on the Bulls back on Dec. 1. Bogdanovic is now 13-for-27 (48.1 percent) from three-point range over the last four games, and he seems to be settling nicely into a sixth-man role for the Kings.