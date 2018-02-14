Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 19 points in victory
Bogdanovic collected 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 victory over the Mavericks.
Bogdanovic had his highest scoring game since January 17, finishing with 19 points. After going through a lean spell, he appears to be trending in the right direction having now scored in double-figures in each of the last four games. He has flashed his upside this season and if his minutes hold at 30 per game, he is certainly worth a look in standard leagues.
