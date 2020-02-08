Bogdanovic registered 23 points (8-16 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 105-97 win over the Heat.

Bogdanovic has posted back-to-back 23-point performances, and he has reached that specific mark thrice during his last five games. He has been producing at a high level since moving to the starting lineup, as Bogdanovic is averaging 16.4 points per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three-point range in his last seven contests.