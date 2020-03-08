Bogdanovic supplied 27 points (10-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt), eight assists, five rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Saturday's 123-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

Bogdanovic turned in his second-best scoring total of the season in the win, and it couldn't have come at a better time. The Kings have now won four out of their last five games and are inching closer to the Grizzlies in a fight for the eighth playoff spot. The Kings can be dangerous if their perimeter shooters are locked in like Bogdanovic was on Saturday.