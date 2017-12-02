Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores career-high 19 points in victory
Bogdanovic finished with 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 107-106 victory over the Bulls.
Bogdanovic helped lead the Kings to a tight victory over Chicago, en route to a 19 point game. He also played a career-high 30 minutes, while getting to the free-throw line nine times. We will need to see some more performances like this one before running to grab him, but he is a player to keep an eye on. There is a chance he gains a starting position on a permanent basis at some stage during the season, depending on when the full rebuild begins.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will come off bench Friday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Bounces back Saturday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores team-high 15 in Sunday's loss•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will make first career start Sunday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Contributes 12 off bench in pro debut•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will play Monday•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...