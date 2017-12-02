Bogdanovic finished with 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 107-106 victory over the Bulls.

Bogdanovic helped lead the Kings to a tight victory over Chicago, en route to a 19 point game. He also played a career-high 30 minutes, while getting to the free-throw line nine times. We will need to see some more performances like this one before running to grab him, but he is a player to keep an eye on. There is a chance he gains a starting position on a permanent basis at some stage during the season, depending on when the full rebuild begins.