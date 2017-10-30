Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores team-high 15 in Sunday's loss
Bogdanovic scored 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt) while adding four steals, three rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes during Sunday's 110-83 loss to the Wizards.
Nothing much went right for the Kings in this one, as they found themselves in a 31-point hole at the half, but Bogdanovic's relatively successful first start in the NBA was a small silver lining. Sacramento's wing spots could be in flux all season as coach Dave Joerger tries to find a lineup that clicks, or at least one that keeps the Kings competitive, but the 25-year-old rookie should be a major part of the equation moving forward.
