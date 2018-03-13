Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores team-high 19 in Monday's loss
Bogdanovic scored 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding eight rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 106-101 loss to the Thunder.
He's been in a miserable slump, scoring only 14 total points in his three prior games while shooting 17.9 percent (5-for-28) from the floor, so it was good to see Bogdanovic find his rhythm again. The Kings will struggle to win games down the stretch, but their 25-year-old rookie should still be among their scoring leaders on most nights -- Bogdanovic is averaging 13.3 points, 4.5 assists, 3.4 boards, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.0 steals since the beginning of February.
