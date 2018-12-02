Bogdanovic contributed 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Saturday's 111-110 win over the Pacers.

Bogdanovic's output has been exemplary of late, After missing the first 10 games of the season due to knee surgery, he's only logged single-digit scoring game twice, and over the past ten games, he's averaged 16.4 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.9 rebounds. It looks like the Kings will bring him off the bench for now, but he's logging starter's minutes in a sixth-man role.