Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores team-high 20 points off bench
Bogdanovic contributed 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Saturday's 111-110 win over the Pacers.
Bogdanovic's output has been exemplary of late, After missing the first 10 games of the season due to knee surgery, he's only logged single-digit scoring game twice, and over the past ten games, he's averaged 16.4 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.9 rebounds. It looks like the Kings will bring him off the bench for now, but he's logging starter's minutes in a sixth-man role.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Career-high scoring total off bench•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Team-high scoring total in start•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Draws start Sunday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Spearheads second unit in win•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Continues contributing off bench•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Not on injury report•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.