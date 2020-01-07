Bogdanovic (ankle) didn't travel with the Kings to Phoenix and will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Suns, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bogdanovic's sore right ankle will keep him out for a third straight game, allowing Trevor Ariza to take on a more pronounced role as the Kings' sixth man. Ariza played 32 minutes in both of the Kings' last two contests, averaging 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 2.0 steals.