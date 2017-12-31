Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Set to start Sunday
Bogdanovic will start at small forward Sunday against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Bogdanovic will rejoin the Kings' starting five after putting together a pair of nice showings off the bench over the previous two games, compiling averages of 14.5 points, 5.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block across 30.5 minutes per game. Frank Mason will head back to the bench with Bogdanovic starting.
