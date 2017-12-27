Bogdanovic will move back to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bogdanovic has started the last three games with De'Aaron Fox (quad) sitting out, a stretch where he averaged 11.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 26.7 minutes. However, coach Dave Joerger will make a switch to his top unit, pushing Buddy Hield into the lineup at shooting guard and bringing Bogdanovic off the bench. Bogdanovic could see a few less minutes with the demotion, though he'll still have an elevated role with Fox still out.