Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Shifting back to bench Tuesday
Bogdanovic will move back to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bogdanovic has started the last three games with De'Aaron Fox (quad) sitting out, a stretch where he averaged 11.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 26.7 minutes. However, coach Dave Joerger will make a switch to his top unit, pushing Buddy Hield into the lineup at shooting guard and bringing Bogdanovic off the bench. Bogdanovic could see a few less minutes with the demotion, though he'll still have an elevated role with Fox still out.
