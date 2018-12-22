Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Shifts to bench role
Bogdanovic will come off the bench Friday against Memphis, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
The Kings will change up their starting five, as Buddy Hield shifts to shooting guard, Iman Shumpert starts at small forward, Willie Cauley-Stein moves to power forward and Kosta Koufos enters the lineup as the center. Bogdanovic should still see substantial minutes off the bench, although it's unclear if he'll regain his spot in the starting five Sunday against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Available to play Friday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Game-time decision•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Dealing with sore foot•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Paces bench in scoring•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 16 points in Monday's win•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...