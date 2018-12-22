Bogdanovic will come off the bench Friday against Memphis, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

The Kings will change up their starting five, as Buddy Hield shifts to shooting guard, Iman Shumpert starts at small forward, Willie Cauley-Stein moves to power forward and Kosta Koufos enters the lineup as the center. Bogdanovic should still see substantial minutes off the bench, although it's unclear if he'll regain his spot in the starting five Sunday against the Pelicans.