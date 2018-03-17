Bogdanovic turned in 11 points (3-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Friday's 98-93 win over the Warriors.

Although his scoring total led the starting five, Bogdanovic's shooting struggles reared their ugly head once again. The 25-year-old Serbian has now shot 35.7 percent or worse in five of the last six contests, a stark departure from his work earlier in the season. Bogdanovic has been able to continue draining his fair share of threes, however, as he's racked up multiple treys in eight of the last 10 contests. His production in rebounds and assists continues to be serviceable as well, helping him prop up his lines during stretches when his shot goes cold.