Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Sits out practice
Bogdanovic (ankle) did not practice Thursday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bogdanovic has missed the last three games with a sore right ankle, and the fact that he wasn't able to go through practice does not bode well for his status as Friday's game against Milwaukee approaches. Nonetheless, consider Bogdanovic questionable until further notice.
