Bogdanovic will sit out Monday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers for rest, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Coach Dave Joerger is resting six players on Monday, which includes Bogdanovic. He should be back in the lineup later this week when the Kings head to Los Angeles to play the Clippers on Thursday, though in the meantime, look for Buddy Hield and Justin Jackson to pick up some more minutes.