Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Sitting out for rest Monday
Bogdanovic will sit out Monday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers for rest, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Coach Dave Joerger is resting six players on Monday, which includes Bogdanovic. He should be back in the lineup later this week when the Kings head to Los Angeles to play the Clippers on Thursday, though in the meantime, look for Buddy Hield and Justin Jackson to pick up some more minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...